Angelina Terrace, Morvant residents upset over damaged road

A man stands on Angelina Terrace, Morvant on Thursday. The road has remained in a state of extreme disrepair after WASA works were completed a year ago. Photo by Sureash Cholai

For over a year, the residents of Angelina Terrace, Morvant, have had to deal with potholes, patches of exposed gravel and a long ditch in the main road connecting their village to the rest of the community.

Newsday visited the area on Thursday and spoke with residents who said the damaged road was left behind after works were completed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) sometime last year.

One resident Raphael Petti said the poor condition of the road damaged several cars entering the neighbourhood and was concerned over WASA's silence on the matter.

"This ditch you're seeing here extends all the way out to the bridge at the beginning of the road. We didn't expect them to keep the road in this condition for so long.

"Up to yesterday (Wednesday) the MP Adrian Leonce was here. This is part of what we called them up here for. This is a major issue in this community so we hope they can give us some assistance on this matter.

"We need this to get repaired. I don't think it's asking too much to have a proper road where someone's car suspension won't be damaged."

Towards the bottom of the street there is a large sink in the road which the residents said was also left behind by WASA.

One resident said the poor condition of the road does not only affect residents but also visitors and taxi drivers who have refused to make trips into the community.

"A few drivers have made it clear that they won't be dropping off anyone in here anymore and a lot of times we have to rely on the private-hire (PH) taxis to pick us up.

"A few others still drop off passengers but they raise their fares up to $20 just to bring someone from Morvant Junction to Angelina Terrance."

Newsday sent questions by e-mail to WASA's communications unit but did not receive a response up to press time.

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp Laventille East MP Adrian Leonce said he was working to try and resolve the issue but said there were challenges to getting the road repaired.

"I have been aggressively seeking assistance from other agencies since WASA said they had no money to complete.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) unit have responded and they are trying to help.

Leonce also said the regional corporation would also try to assist in the repairs.