All WASA reservoirs full

The Arena Reservoir - FILE PHOTO

All the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) reservoirs are currently full.

On Thursday WASA reported on its social media pages that the reservoirs are at 100 per cent.

Long-term averages (LTA) fall between 60 and 69 per cent. WASA reported an LTA of 66.94 per cent at Caroni/Arena reservoirs. At Navet, an LTA of 68.58 per cent, 60.68 per cent at Hillsborough and 66.36 per cent at Hollis.

After the announcement of the high reservoir levels, members of the public criticised WASA for an inadequate and inefficient supply of water.

WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga reminded the public that defective pipelines to get water to customers remain the main issue and the reservoir levels are not directly associated with the water supply.

“Having the reservoirs at 100 per cent will not necessarily equate to everyone getting a supply of water.

"We know there are many issues. We have the full reservoirs but we have to process the water and for example, with the inclement weather we may have issues of debility that will affect the transmission.

"The reservoir's capacity is really storage. When we look on the side of the transmission, that is how people get water.

He said he had not received a report as yet, but owing to the bad weather, "On a number of occasions our booster stations went down due to flooding and that will impact customers getting water.

"We are quick to respond and on that occasion, we had a contingency in place until the flood subsided and until we could have returned to normal operations. That has nothing to do with the reservoir levels.”