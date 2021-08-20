All systems are set for NLCB Great Race on Saturday

Legendary Mr Solo powerboat driver Ken Charles with newfound throttleman and grandson Joseph Charles and Joseph’s father, Hayden Charles. - Ronald Daniel

ALL systems are go for the start of this year’s National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Great Race which speeds off on Saturday.

Eighteen powerboats will attempt the challenging inter-island journey from the Foreshore in Cocorite to Store Bay in Tobago.

Last year, however, 23 vessels participated but owing to the economic repercussions of the pandemic, the 53rd edition of the annual race will feature a smaller group of contenders.

Additionally, a new overall champion will be crowned since reigning titleholder Energiza (95mph) has opted out of this year’s competition. Another notable omission is Big Thunder from the 130mph category.

Big Thunder’s absence clears the way for 130mph category behemoths Motul Monster – who won the 2018 edition in a world record time of 47 minutes and 43 seconds – and 18-time Great Race winner Mr Solo, to go head-to-head in a heated battle to the end.

Mr Solo will be driven by seasoned contender and the oldest professional race boat driver Ken Charles, throttleman Roger Bell and navigated by Charles' 17-year-old grandson, Joseph.

Charles’ performance this year will not only extend his global reign as the most experienced powerboat driver but will also serve as the first grandfather and grandson team to compete at the event.

Up against world record-breaking competition, Bell is undeterred and expressed confidence in his young navigator. According to him, racing alongside two generations of the Charles family is indeed a historic one.

“We just ran the boat and we still have a couple things to check. Joseph was fine in the boat doing his navigator job and I scored him an A+. Like his grandfather and father (Hayden), he’s a seaman, so he’s good.

“He’s been in the boat multiple times but this is his first official race as a navigator. It’s sort of the handing down of a legacy.

“We are cognizant that we have a major competitor, Motul Monster, who are the record holders. We have our work cut out for us. It’s a long race and we have to get there, that’s the main thing,” said Bell on Thursday.

The final race briefing for all contestants was also held on Thursday night, virtually.

Bell, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association’s (TTPBA) vice president, said everything is on course for the staging of this year’s NLCB Great Race.

“The safety is organised, registration is now closed and tonight is the final race briefing. Everything is in place in terms of the preparation, the start boats, the safety boats, medics and divers; everything,” he said.

On the reduction in participants for the 2021 edition, Bell said because of covid19, it was a very harsh financial year for powerboat racers. He was still pleased with this year’s turnout based on the global economic situation.

Although the majority of competing crews were at their respective marinas conducting final checks on their vessels, Bell said that lone 120mph category racer Ironman – led by father/son team of Wayne and Morgan Honnock – has been ready to go for some time now.

According to the TTPBA, “These two have won in the 60mph and 95mph classes. Morgan Honnock has also been one of the main men behind the success of Team Energiza and has been on the throttles of 130 mph Jumbie.

“Wayne Honnock has had over 35 years of racing experience with highlights such as winning the 2005 Great Race in Soul Rebel and first boat to Tobago in 2018 with his son Morgan in Bacchanal – 95 mph D class.”

On Ironman’s chances to make it to Tobago ahead of the 17 other contenders, Bell considers them the “dark horse” to get to the sister-isle in the first place.

Additionally, this year’s event is being held in memory of Gino Fusco. Fusco was a member of the Mr Solo team for 25 years and secured ten Great Race titles with the team.

NLCB Powerboat Categories:

60 mph class: Knot In Slow Motion, Devil’s Advocate, Infusion, Limitless (from Tobago), Jesus is Coming, Timeless and Jazzy Old School

70 mph: Extreme Measures, Predator (from Tobago), Speed Up and Ketch This

80 mph: Mobil Outlaw, Hammer Time and Blue Ice (from Tobago)

95 mph: Chris Gone Wilder

120 mph: Ironman

130 mph: Motul Monster and Mr. Solo