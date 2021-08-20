352 Tobago students receive Pfizer vaccines

Bishop's High student Koquice Davidson, 12, leaves her school compound on Thursday with her mother, out of frame, after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. - Photo by David Reid

THA Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack said the response to the first day of vaccination for children 12-18 in Tobago was overwhelming.

The rollout of Pfizer vaccines began on Thursday, a day later than anticipated, at Bishop’s High School and Speyside High School.

The delay was owing to a ferry sailing on Tuesday, carrying materials for the vaccinations, being cancelled.

The rollout is geared towards facilitating the partial physical reopening of schools next month.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only World Health Organization-approved covid19 vaccine for those 12 and over.

Melville-Jack said the rollout had a smooth start and had already been commended.

“I must say that I am tremendously overwhelmed. I am pleased with the turnout. Parents have been coming as early as 7am, but we got started a little after 9am. My understanding is that parents of Bishop’s High School and even of the primary schools surrounding Bishop’s High School are out in their numbers.

"They are all here with their children trying to ensure that they get that added layer of protection to guard them against the coronavirus.”

Melville-Jack explained the set-up of health personnel at the school.

“The nurses are here – we have three dedicated nurses – there is also a doctor on standby in case of any medical emergencies. Students who may be allergic to vaccines or have other medical problems, the doctor is here just for that reason.”

She said approximately 300 students registered at Bishop’s High School.

“I was informed by the nurse that they...have 600 doses and they are going to be able to do as many persons that turn up.”

She added: “I am glad that parents are taking the opportunity and I want to encourage those parents out there who are not yet convinced, that this is the only way we can get our students back out to school and you can feel comfortable.

"Rest assured that the division is concerned primarily about the health and safety of our children.”

She said Tobago has the 1,000 Pfizer doses of 6,000 it has been allocated.

Former TTUTA Tobago officer Orlando Kerr brought his son to be vaccinated on Thursday.

Kerr said, “At this point in time, given what we have learnt about the virus and so on, it’s the best option.

"I felt that the fact that the vaccines are available for them now – I am fully vaccinated, my wife is fully vaccinated – I believe that I am going to give my son the same opportunity so that if this virus attacks him, he’ll be well protected against it.”

He believes people must access information from "credible sources" to make informed decisions.

“Think about your child, think about your child’s welfare and make that decision. To simply be looking at Facebook and some of these persons who have never studied science one day in their life – and they are giving persons advice about the vaccine. I think that is cause for chaos.”

Peter Henry, who accompanied his two children, said, “I considered it very important to bring my children to be vaccinated against covid19 virus.”

His son, Emmanuel Bess, said, “It did not hurt at all, it just felt like a little ant's bite. I feel much safer than I was without it.”

His sister, Shemika Henry, said, “It makes me feel safe.”

The vaccination figures for Thursday were: 305 children at Bishop's High School and 47 at Speyside High School.

Vaccinations continue on Friday at Signal Hill Secondary School and Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School.

On Monday, students of the Scarborough Secondary School, Harmon’s School of SDA and Goodwood Secondary will receive their vaccines.

Parents are advised to register their child/children who are eligible for the vaccine at the schools they attend.

Children must be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian or a relative who is authorised by the parent or guardian.

Parents must have a form of ID and the birth certificate of the child/ward.