Where is the humanity, people?

THE EDITOR: My heart bled tears in my eyes seeing an unpleasant scene under the Montrose flyover.

A homeless male laid on his belly drinking drain water. Hundreds of cars passed by, but no one offered him a bottle of water. Just a few steps away there was a vendor selling bottled water.

My two daughters, 15 and 12, who were with me, started to cry. One of them took $5 and bought two bottles of water for him, which he drank, clapping his hands, bowing his head as he moved away.

Where is the humanity, people? Humans are not animals.

The Ministry of Social Services should step in and help homeless/mentally ill people.

ISMAIL NAKHUDA

via e-mail