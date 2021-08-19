Weather settles but Met Office still on high alert for flooding

Motorists driving through flood waters along Pluck road, Woodland following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Meteorological Service has lowered its weather alert level from yellow to green as of Thursday afternoon, but is warning the public that riverine flooding remains under at relatively high alert.

An update on the Met Office's website reported that while the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has settled, there were some areas still affected by flood waters, as Trinidad remains under orange alert for flooding.

The public is advised to use caution in areas with flood waters. Monitor weather conditions, and updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.