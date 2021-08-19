Vaccine certificates?

THE EDITOR: The retail sector of the nation has been opened up. With the continuation of deaths from covid19, I am cautious about going into businesses to purchase items. There are some employees who are still apprehensive about taking the vaccine. I would like to shop where I believe there is less chance of contracting the virus, particularly the delta strain.

So is it possible that the Ministry of Health could issue vaccine certificates to those businesses whose staff is fully vaccinated and these certificates be prominently displayed, as is done with halaal certificates which are issued by Islamic organisations?

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity