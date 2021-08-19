UNCHR report: 20,800 refugees in Trinidad and Tobago as of July

File photo: A Venezuelan family making their way to shore after disembarking a pirogue at Los Iros beach in November last year. Lincoln Holder

More than 20,800 refugees and asylum seekers are currently registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the July report published this week by the UNHCR, the vast majority of those registered until last month are people of working age.

The report says UNHCR's registered population of concern comes from 40 different countries, 86 per cent are Venezuelans and seven per cent Cuban.

So far in 2021, more than 1,500 people have received aid for health consultations through UNHCR partners, including for sexual and reproductive health, paediatric care and psychosocial support.

The statement said, “In July, a state of emergency for TT continued. Restrictions on movement were relaxed with the resumption of operations in key economic sectors and a restricted reopening of borders. The massive national covid19 vaccine was also implemented, which includes refugees and migrants.”

People who approached UNHCR and its partners in July seeking asylum or assistance continued to have serious vulnerabilities, including people with serious medical conditions and survivors of gender-based violence.

Requests for food and cash assistance continued to constitute a significant number of inquiries made via UNHCR hotlines.

It also reported, “UNHCR continues to work with the government to provide necessary assistance and protection to vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers in TT. Co-ordination with other agencies working to support forcibly displaced people continues to improve, with the launch of joint planning exercises for 2022.”

The UNHCR said to improve self-reliance among forcibly displaced people in TT and access to livelihood opportunities, it plans to support NGOs that include refugees and asylum-seekers in sustainable agriculture projects.

During that month, UNHCR officials visited a site in Sangre Grande where the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre will establish one of these projects, a community garden and farm.

It is also developing plans to provide inexpensive tools, equipment and materials to other NGOs that involve displaced people in sustainable agriculture activities, including ranching and growing organic cocoa.

These initiatives support the TT government's push for local food production.