Umar Abdullah knocks Pfizer drive, blames 'global elites'

Umar Adullah -

Less than two weeks after the First Wave Movement leader said the group had no intention of holding protests against covid19 vaccinations, he had a change of heart, owing to the Pfizer vaccine drive for children 12-18 nationwide.

Umar Abdullah referred to the vaccine as an "experimental" jab and an "investigational" medicinal product.

Although covid19 vaccines are not mandatory in this country, he called on the authorities to allow citizens to choose on their own "without instilling fear and forcing citizens" to do so.

He claimed, "Today, we are looking at a terrible phenomenon that is about to hit TT. They are coming for your kids. They want to give them this experimental jab, put it in their system as if it is a candy of some sort."

However, he also said, "You are hitting a very soft spot in every parent. We are not saying, 'Do not take the vaccine.' We are saying give us the correct information so we can make an informed choice."

He spoke at a press conference on Wednesday on the first day of the drive.

Abdullah is also head of the Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (the Islamic Front).

In an interview last week, he recalled he was asked if plans were afoot similar to the August 5 anti-vaccine rally in St Vincent at which Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was attacked.

"I said no, we want to engage the government in logical conversation, a conversation that is going to bear fruits," he said

"But lo and behold, they (government officials) are telling us they are coming for our kids. I am afraid to say at this time that the conversation has now changed. We are now going to have different conversations, different dispositions on this issue."

The press conference was held at JR Pool Side Ranch at Mohess Road in Debe.

To people who hold office, including the police, government, and opposition members, Abdullah said: "The First Wave Movement cannot guarantee that people will stay in their homes and not fight back, and push back.

"We cannot guarantee you that parents are going to stay idle and allow you to force inoculation on their children."

Abdullah charged that the NGO could "resolve the matter peacefully" providing that the government provide "facts" to every citizen about covid19 vaccines.

Abdullah said there are issues of corruption, lies and misinformation about vaccination in this country.

Despite criticising the Dr Keith Rowley administration for promoting vaccines, Abdullah said he was not blaming him for doing so.

"We know you are following orders, and we know that you are not in charge. You are being compelled, just like any other citizen in this country.

Abdullah said the NGO is willing to work with Rowley and his government.

"We will stand firm by your side, Mr Prime Minister, and we are going to ask together, push back together and tell these global elites a resounding ‘no,’" Abdullah said.

"Citizens of this country, I guarantee you, will stand firm behind you. You will not have to face the same fate of your colleague in St Vincent. You will not be subjected to ridicule, but you will be a hero amongst your people."

The movement, Abdullah said, is calling on Rowley to lay down his "agenda that was packaged and given to (him) on a platter by the world global elites."

The movement also called on Rowley to "come face to face" to citizens and say, "I am sorry and I am willing to work with you."

Abdullah also threw jabs at the Health Minister, accusing him of forcing elderly people to take covid19 vaccines.

Via a recording, head of the Covid19 Transparency Advocacy Group (CTAGTT) Cathal Healy-Singh referred to the Pfizer drive as unjustifiable and unethical.

"No vaccines, Pfizer included, are proving successful in preventing transmission in the spread of variants. As such, this vaccine cannot be expected to contribute to herd immunity," Healy-Singh said.

He believes that in the long term, natural immunity may be far more robust than Pfizer.

"Covid19 in minors in TT does not constitute an emergency. Parents should be able to refuse the vaccine without fear of reprisal," Healy-Singh said.

Also speaking against vaccinating children were David Welch; Trio.TT, a media company; radio personality Adanna Jules; and Robby Tribaney, a pastor and businessman.