Tsoiafatt Angus: THA Act should have reflected wide cross-section of Tobagonian views

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus -

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus believes the THA (Amendment) Act, which was proclaimed on July 26, should have reflected the views of a wide cross-section of Tobagonians.

The bill paves the way for a fresh THA election with 15 electoral districts to break the current deadlock in the assembly.

The deadlock came about after the People’s National Movement and Progressive Democratic Patriots each won six seats in the January 25 THA election. It was the first time in its 40-year history that a THA election had ended in a tie.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the launch of the IDA’s headquarters in Scarborough, Tsoiafatt Angus said the contents of the draft Constitutional Amendment Bill which was accepted by the then THA legislature on October 27, 2016, and forwarded to the Cabinet by former chief secretary Orville London, should have been considered in drafting the THA (Amendment) Bill.

“Tobagonians made the decision back in 2016 when they came together at the last meeting at the Lowlands facility and people signed off on a document,” she said.

“Until we bring people back to a meeting like that and have them sign off on a new document or re-sign and say we are not budging from this, then that is what we support. We support the people having choice, the people having say.

"And that is why we are called the Innovative Democratic Alliance, because we believe that our people are conscious enough to say what they want and we are prepared to support what the people want.”

Tsoifatt Angus, who is also chair of the Tobago Festivals Commission, added: “It is not just about a party perspective or an individual perspective. We all live on this island and the majority should rule, and therefore, the people came together then, as one of the final meetings before that bill was transmitted and that is the bill that we need to support.”