108,000 J&J vaccine doses land tonight

A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine. AP photo.

SOME 108,000 Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccines ordered by the Government from the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) are scheduled to arrive at Piarco at 7 pm today.

In a release on Thursday morning, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said further tranches of the World Health Organization-approved vaccines will be shipped to Trinidad and Tobago as they become available.

The delivery is about one-eighth of an order of 800,000 placed by the Government.

The release said the delivery of the single-dose vaccines was the result of intensive dialogue and diplomacy, led by the Prime Minister during his chairmanship of Caricom with South African resident Cyril Ramaphosa; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; and Ehuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya.

The discussions led to the inclusion of TT and several other member states on the AMSP, according to the release, through which TT and the region are accessing a significant supply of covid19 vaccines that would otherwise not be available to TT on the open market.