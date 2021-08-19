Those parents who refuse can be charged

THE EDITOR: On Monday I celebrated, without fanfare, my 76th birthday with my immediate family and I sincerely hope that I continue to live in good health into my 90s.

I have taken my two covid19 jabs and I urge the people of this country to take their vaccine shots.

It is with great sadness that I read in the print media that three children who have not been vaccinated are severely ill as they have contracted the deadly virus. And while the Government’s policy is not to make the vaccines mandatory, I openly call on the Director of Public Prosecutions to advise the country at large that if the parents of any children refuse to have them vaccinated against the covid19 virus and any of the children die, whether the parents (under the common law) can be charged with the criminal offence of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

It is my considered legal opinion that under certain clear-cut circumstances such a charge can be instituted against such grossly negligent parents.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

via e-mail