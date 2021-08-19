Steady turnout for Pfizer at Ato Boldon Stadium

Farhaan Ranga recieved his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday at the Ato Boldon vaccination site. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The mass covid vaccination site at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva saw a steady turnout on Thursday.

From 7.30 am, the gates were opened to children and their parents. The drive began at 8 am, and there were no reports of any hiccups.

The lead co-ordinator at the site, Garvin Heerah, said, “The turnout continues to be constant. We are doing the walk-ins for the Sinopharm and the Pfizer drive-through for the children.”

Thursday marked the second day of the Pfizer vaccine drive for children 12-18 nationwide.

At least 700 children were expected to be vaccinated.

Since last month, the site has been vaccinating adults, who continue to visit the site for the Sinopharm vaccine.

The drive is a public-private partnership involving the Ministry of Health, Proman Ltd and Tricare Medical Centre, volunteers, and other organisations.

Heerah complimented the Health Ministry and all other stakeholders, including Proman staff, for working together to have a smooth flow of operations.

“I also thank the national co-ordinating centre at the Hyatt for its continued strategic support for the initiative.

"We operated in much better weather conditions today compared to yesterday,” Heerah said.

Farhaan Ranga, 16, of Chaguanas, did not flinch when a staff member injected him. The Preysal Secondary schoolboy told Newsday his father told him to get vaccinated.

Sitting next to his father, Kenrick Ranga, Farhaan said: “Dad says I have to take it.”

Ashley Babwah, 16, of Basta Hall in Couva, said the vaccine is the best protection against the virus. She, too, is a student of the Preysal Secondary School.

She was accompanied by her uncle Roshan Babwah, an attorney.

He said, “We parked in the car park (at the stadium) and took the shuttle provided to us. Many people are not aware of the shuttle services. It took us straight here to the bay. Then we go to the waiting area.”

Eli Mohammed, 12, of Preysal in Couva, said he was unsure how many of his schoolmates had already taken the jab. He is a student of Waterloo Secondary School.

He said his father Fiaad Mohammed, asked him to get vaccinated, and he agreed.