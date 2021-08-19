Steady demand for Pfizer shots at Heliport

Diego Martin Central Secondary School student Tyrese Springer receiving his Pfizer covid19 vaccine for children inside a vehicle during a drive through vaccination at the Heliport in Chaguaramas. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Officials at the Chaguaramas Heliport said there was a noticeable decrease in the number of people visiting the vaccination site on Thursday compared to the same time on Wednesday, and attributed this to the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for schoolchildren.

The heliport is open to the public for walk-in vaccinations and also offers the first and second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The first batch of Pfizer vaccines were administered across Trinidad on Wednesday.

Newsday visited the heliport on Thursday and spoke with air guardsman flight officer Dr Mark Hypolite, who said there had been a drop in the turnout, but the staff anticipated a slight uptick around midday.

"Since the gates opened this morning we had a constant stream of people coming in. It has been at a reasonable pace. Yesterday (Wednesday) we had a much higher pace, but it has been a steady stream so far.

"When we get to around midday, we have that lunchtime crowd. But based on our experience, this crowd might remain consistent throughout the day. We have been managing it well with the staff from the North West Regional Health Authority."

Hypolite also said most of the people coming for vaccinations between Wednesday and Thursday were parents with their children, and anticipated this would continue.

One official, who asked not to be named, estimated that as many as 1,000 people may have visited the heliport for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

Newsday spoke to Lincoln Plaza, whose 17-year-old son Liam got his first dose on Thursday.

The elder Plaza wanted his son to be protected against the coronavirus if in-person school resumed in September.

"He will be going into sixth form in September, and I want to make sure he's fully prepared.

"Everyone else in our home is vaccinated, so he needs to be as well."