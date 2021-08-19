Staying quiet while the country burns

THE EDITOR: It’s sad to say but our citizens are afraid to speak out against the many atrocities that have been put on the average household and businesses during this pandemic.

They are afraid to speak out because of fear of being victimised and targeted. So they would rather swallow their voices than speak up against the oppression.

The PNM, now one year through its second term in office and failing miserably, is looking for ways to deal with the covid19 pandemic and its effects on the economic fallout, the unemployment level, the inequality of the less fortunate and the crisis in the economy due to the virtual shutting down of the country for almost a year and a half.

The powers that be seem to be at a lost for any real ideas and solutions to tackle the real issues and because of fear of victimisation the people with persuasion in our society prefer to keep silent for the fear of being attacked in the public by the PNM sycophants on Facebook, or being buffed by the Prime Minister or his ministers.

They have witnessed the constant buff session during the PM’s weekly press conferences when he or his ministers do not like the questions being asked. Legitimate question that need answers are side-stepped by his team without giving the straight answers to the media personnel or the public.

The Government’s attitude to anyone who does not agree with what it is doing means you are against the people in power, so you are unwelcome in their presence and therefore the full brunt, the full pressure of the State must come down on you.

This is a frontal attack on the very core of our society where any right thinking person deciding to speak up will face the weight of the Government on their backs. They have to be so careful to speak up against the mismanagement of the vaccines, or the mismanagement of the shutdown of the retail sector, or the rising lost of jobs and its effects on the price of goods and services, the cost of food that is first on the list of items on which we see drastic increases, leading to the rise in the cost of living.

In these hard times they are so fearful of the repercussions to their livelihoods and what little they have left that they prefer to stay quiet while our country burns.

The real truth is that we the citizens, all of us, will suffer with this type of behaviour, these buff sessions and attacks that literally blame the people for the predicament we are in, instead of us working together, instead of the Government doing the job it is paid to do to counteract the effects of the fallout we have faced these last two years from the pandemic, instead of the Government focusing on saving the lives and the livelihoods of our citizens.

As the Government plays its politics, the country burns in front of our eyes and due to fear of being ridiculed and chastised, the influential people who have sway with the Government stay quiet, toeing the line.

We are just not willing to put country first instead of self-interest. Our own wealth and well-being are our first priority, especially with the politicians that represent us. And so we lack the political will and good sense to come together and compromise for the good of the country. We will therefore all continue to be the losers in this game.

NEIL GOSINE

via e-mail