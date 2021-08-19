Sagicor, Sewa TT provide meals to San Fernando shelter

Sagicor advisor Kido Phillander, attached to the Patti Hudson-Bowen Unit, assists with plating food for Sunday lunch. -

Sagicor celebrated Emancipation Day by partnering with NGO Sewa TT to bring meals to the socially displaced who live at the Court Shamrock Shelter for the Socially Displaced in San Fernando.

Court Shamrock has been providing its services for over 20 years and was established by the San Fernando Regional Corporation. It houses male residents only, who work to be self-sufficient by raising poultry and tending a kitchen garden, said a media release.

This food distribution joins the numerous programmes that Sagicor has carried out over the past three months, the release said. As part of its covid19 response the regional insurer’s efforts have ranged from supporting children’s homes to supplying groceries to at-risk communities.