Rural Development Minister urges all to get vaccinated

Rural development and local government minister Kazim Hosein observes the vaccination drive at the the L’Anse Noire Community Centre in Sangre Grande - Photo courtesy Ministry of rural development and local government

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein called on all citizens in rural communities to be vaccinated once they are eligible.

Hosein commended parents and guardians at the L’Anse Noire Community Centre in Sangre Grande on Wednesday for putting the lives of their children first as students from Sangre Grande and environs received their first jab of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I am a parent of two daughters, and from the start of this pandemic I have been worried for their safety. Once I heard that there was a vaccine available that was safe for administration, I encouraged them to get inoculated.

"I am happy that the Government through the Ministry of Health has embarked on this campaign to ensure that our future generations are protected against the coronavirus and the deadly emerging strains like the Delta variant. I am pleading with parents to get your children vaccinated as this is the only hope for protecting them from this cruel virus”

Hosein joined Councillor for Valencia East/ Toco, Martin Terry Rondon, at the drive. Rondon said even the torrential rainfall had not delayed people from coming out earlier.

“There has been a continuous flow of parents bringing their children out to get vaccinated at the community centre. I commend parents for making the right choice and bringing their kids to get the vaccine. We will continue to inform the areas about this initiative and utilise the PTSC buses to transport interested residents and their children to and from the designated vaccination sites.”

Hosein urged everyone 18 years and over to access the available WHO-approved AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

“For those persons who have been vaccinated like myself, we must remain vigilant. We cannot forget about the public health guidelines. We have to still follow the 3Ws – wear our mask, wash our hands and watch our distance. It is the only way we can beat this covid19 virus.

The release said parents and guardians at the centre expressed their relief that their children were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine as it gave them a better chance of fighting the virus.