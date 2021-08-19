Requiem for petroleum history museum, park (1999-2013)

The restored and extended Pointe-a-Pierre railway station, 2009. Photo courtesy the Geological Society -

Geological Society

The Petroleum History Museum and Park, during its short lifetime, was established on the Petrotrin compound, at the Pointe-a-Pierre Railway Station (1885) and its surrounding TGR (Trinidad Government Railway) lands.

This project was initiated on June 9, 1999, at the inauguration of the Petrotrin Historical Society (PHS), when Petrotrin president Rodney Jagai donated the railway station and the surrounding land to the society for the sole purpose of restoring the dilapidated building to establish a petroleum history museum there and a historical park on the surrounding TGR Lands.

The society's objectives were aptly encapsulated in its motto: "Preserving the past for the enjoyment of the present and future." The museum became the society's signature project.

The restoration of the 114-year old building was never easy. Work began almost immediately through the voluntary efforts of PHS members, friends and families. The PHS membership at the time comprised employees and retirees of Petrotrin. The work was done on weekends on small funds provided by membership dues, donations and PHS fundraisers.

By 2002, the first voluntary renovation phase – mainly painting and landscaping – was completed. Though visually appealing, the building still needed substantial work for conversion to a museum. Nevertheless, it was a proud accomplishment for PHS members, and guided tours of the site were possible by phone appointment.

To better pursue its objectives, the society became incorporated as a non-profit organisation and changed its name to the Petroleum Historical Society of TT (PHS) in March 2002, adopting greater responsibility for all aspects of TT's petroleum heritage.

By this time, apart from the museum project, the society was actively engaged in many ongoing petroleum heritage activities that have added value to our historical patrimony.

By 2007 the historical park had evolved into a spectacular exhibit, with many unique artefacts moved from oilfields across the petroleum sector. In contrast, the railway station had started reverting to its former dilapidated state, plagued by the elements and age-old structural issues.

A quantum increase in funding was needed to resolve these issues and make the building safe for museum operations. The society therefore reached out to the petroleum sector for financial assistance and discussions were initiated with the major energy companies.

The following year, 2008, marked a major milestone in TT's history – 100 years of commercial oil production. To celebrate this milestone, the PNM government made grand plans. As if by providence, it decided to adopt the PHS Petroleum Museum and Park as the commemorative project for these centennial celebrations.

With urging from the Ministry of Energy, the energy companies collectively donated enough funds for the restoration contractor, Dollars and Sense Ltd, to completely restore, extend and equip both the Pointe-a-Pierre railway station and the stationmaster's house for museum operations.

PHS members worked frantically in tandem to prepare museum artefacts, photo montages and touch-screen presentations in time for the planned opening ceremony. The Petroleum Museum and Park was officially opened by minister Christine Kangaloo on June 29, 2009. This was a momentous occasion for the PHS – its signature project had finally come to fruition after ten years!

By the end of 2009, energy companies had suffered a severe global recession and all donations ceased. Several companies opted out of the museum project entirely. Fortunately, in 2012, donations came from companies committed to the project and the PHS was poised to go forward with sustainable plans for permanent staffing and roof repairs so the museum could open daily to the public.

However, July 2012 saw the appointment of Khalid Hassanali as new Petrotrin president under the PP government. In March 2013, on his instructions, a terse eviction e-mail was issued to the PHS by Petrotrin's communications manager:

"The company has taken a decision to remove the security from the historical museum…

"The company would also like to utilise the building for other company activities. Please indicate how soon the historical museum can vacate the building…"

The PHS promptly vacated the building. Members were deeply disappointed. Their hard work and fundraising had all come to naught. The PHS returned all unused donations and ceased operations in 2021. The mantle of responsibility for our petroleum heritage has been passed on to the Geological Society of TT.

The PHS Museum and Park lies on the Petrotrin compound as a wasted asset struck down in its prime. RIP.

Contributed by Victor Young On.

The GSTT would like to recognise and sincerely thanks Mr Victor Young On for his work with the Petroleum Historical Society and its great attempts to preserve and showcase an essential part of our nation’s history.

Victor is a geoconsultant with an avid interest in local history, especially our petroleum heritage.

He has worked as a geophysicist in the TT petroleum sector since 1978 and was the exploration and geophysics manager at Petrotrin from 2000-2012.

He was president of the GSTT in 1999 and was a part-time lecturer in petroleum geophysics at UWI and UTT from 2001-2014.

He joined the PHS in 2000 and has led a variety of historical field trips across Trinidad's petroleum sector and guided tours of the Pointe-a-Pierre Historical Museum and Park.

He was elected president of the PHS in 2002 and held this post until closure of the society in 2021.