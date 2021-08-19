PSB officer held on suspicion of fraud

File photo.

A 37-year-old woman police corporal was arrested on Wednesday at her workplace as part of an investigation into fraud.

Police said the woman. who is assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB). was detained by Fraud Squad officers at her Henry Street, Port of Spain, office.

Police said the woman is suspected of receiving an extra amount of cash with her salary without paying it back.

Newsday understands her Tunapuna home was also searched by police for evidence.

She is expected to be charged for larceny on Thursday.