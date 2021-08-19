Police question Maraval murder suspect after release from St Ann's

John Smith.

A 41-year-old woman who is suspected of murdering Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman John Smith has been released from the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital and is now in the custody of the police.

Police said the woman was released from the hospital on Wednesday and was interviewed by investigators of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I.

Newsday understands she is expected to be questioned again on Thursday.

Police said charges are expected to be laid before the end of the week.

Smith, 74, was murdered at his Maraval home in July.

The woman was arrested and underwent a psychiatric assessment at the hospital.