Out of the sun

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: So Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has waited for the AstraZeneca vaccine (apparently also known as sunlight?) from Canada. She obviously had no intention of taking any jab from India. Worse yet China.

Hopefully, now that she has seen the light of day, she will urge those of her followers who have not had the shot to get out of the sun and under a vaccine tent.

For me it doesn’t matter, Chinese or Indian.

JM WOOD

via e-mail