Morvant man lucky to be alive after landslip destroys home

Bernard Goodridge raise his hands in despair in front the ruins of his house which collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy rain, situated on Angelina Terrace Morvant, losing everything ,he was lucky not to be inside it when it came down. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A Morvant man had mere seconds to act when he heard the rumbling of a landslip that swept away his home and almost killed him on Wednesday night.

Bernard Goodridge, is calling for help from the authorities in finding a new place to live, as the landslide destroyed his hillside home on Angelina Terrace, Morvant.

Newsday visited the area where the house stood on Thursday and spoke with Goodridge, 52, who said his problems began with a slightly smaller landslip on Sunday morning.

"I was in the house on Sunday when I heard a crashing to the back of the house. I came out and saw a portion of dirt from the hillside come and damage the wall, causing some dirt and mud to get in the house.

"We set up a little makeshift bridge here to get the water and mud out of the house.

"Everything was good until Wednesday night. I remember earlier that day, because of the heavy rainfall, the walls began moving."

Goodridge said he was sitting on a wall outside his home when the second landslip destroyed the rest of his house, pushing his roof and furniture further down the hill.

Asked if he had time to salvage anything before the accident, he said, "The only thing I had to save was my own life. That was the most important thing at the time."

Goodridge said the landslip happened at around 8.30 pm and did not have time to arrange another place to live before the curfew came into effect. So he slept in the rubble of the house until Thursday morning, when he moved in with his sister in San Juan.

"It was a good thing the rain didn't fall again in the area on Wednesday night, because I was totally exposed, and if another landslip happened, I would have been gone."

One of Goodridge's neighbours, who asked not to be named, said she heard the landslip and thought it was an earthquake.

Goodridge, who is a construction worker, said he needs a new place to live, noting how difficult repairs would be, given how steep the hill is and the lack of proper roads to take materials to his home.

"The arrangement with my sister is temporary, but I would have to find somewhere else to live. I would appreciate any assistance I can get for now."

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp on Thursday, Laventille East MP Adrian Leonce said he visited the area on Wednesday and was willing to assist Goodridge however he could.