Law Association partners with Supermarket Association for Pfizer vaccine

In this file photo, Alex Dabreau receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Law Association has teamed up with the Supermarket Association to offer Pfizer covid19 vaccines to members’ children as part of the latter’s outreach programme with the Ministry of Health.

The Law Association’s secretary Shankar Bidaisee told members in an e-mail that they can register their children ages 12-18 for the Pfizer vaccine.

“This vaccination drive is being offered to children of members as the start of the school term is approaching and ensuring our children’s safety is of utmost importance,” the e-mail said.

A link was provided for members to register their eligible children no later than noon on August 23.

“We encourage our members to stay safe and to take full advantage of this time-sensitive offer for their children to be vaccinated.”

Details of the venue for vaccinations will be shared with members after registration ends.

Recently, the association began a programme to assist some of their colleagues affected by covid19. Although the programme has ended, members are still pledging hampers. Newsday was told the response was overwhelming.

In its first letter to members, the association said it had received feedback that several colleagues and their immediate families had been experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, and “the Membership Outreach Committee of the LATT will be spearheading an immediate dry goods hamper collection drive to assist our colleagues and their immediate families who are most in need of basic food items.”

In another letter, the association’s secretary said, “Given the continued generous assistance of some our members and the expected goodwill of other members we are pleased to advise that members have been coming forward and have been benefitting from this Membership Outreach initiative discreetly and confidentiality.”

Supermarket vouchers were also available.

Members of the outreach committee also visited some attorneys to deliver hampers and vouchers.