Injury keeps Trinidad and Tobago’s Dillon Leacock out Under-20 Worlds

DILLON Leacock did not start the men’s 400-metre hurdles event after feeling discomfort in training at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday.

Leacock was scheduled to run in heat three aiming for a top four finish to qualify automatically for the semifinals. Manager of the team Bevon Lord told Newsday in a WhatsApp message, "Dillon experienced some discomfort whilst training. After consulting with a physiotherapist, his parents and management, it was decided that he should withdraw from the race as a preventative measure to prevent the injury from escalating."

Leacock is one of three TT athletes competing at the championships.

Leah Bertrand was eliminated at the semifinal stage of the women’s 100m event, on Wednesday.

Shakeem McKay will line up in the men’s 200m heats from 4.40 am, on Friday (TT time).