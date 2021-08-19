Hero CPL tickets on sale from Friday

In this Oct 2,2019 file photo, TKR's Colin Munro bats during a Hero CPL T20 match against the Barbados Tridents, at the Queen's Park Oval. On Friday, tickets for the 2021 edition of the Hero CPL will go on sale. - Sureash Cholai

TICKETS for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament go on sale on Friday at www.cplt20.com and at the box office at Warner Park, St Kitts.

The tournament gets under way on August 26 with all matches taking place at Warner Park.

A CPL media release on Thursday, said, “There will be 25 matches where the public are able to attend across 16 game days. All those who wish to attend matches will have to be fully vaccinated against covid19 and proof of vaccination status will be required to gain entry.”

Fans will get the opportunity to attend double headers on some days.

“Hero CPL fans will have the chance to watch more than one match on seven game days giving even more value for money. Tickets will start from just US$10 with all parts of the ground very competitively priced. There will be strict covid19 protocols for all fans entering the stadium.”

Cricket fans can travel to St Kitts to support their favourite team once they are vaccinated.

“St Kitts and Nevis is open to visitors and those wishing to travel to watch Hero CPL matches will be able to do so as long as they are fully vaccinated and follow the arrival protocols and procedures laid out by the local authorities.”