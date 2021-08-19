Government seeks to extend state of emergency by 3 months

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE Prime Minister will ask Parliament next Wednesday to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for three more months.

This was reflected in the order paper for the House of Representatives, which will sit on that day at 1.30 pm.

As a measure to help combat the covid19 pandemic, the first period of the SoE was declared on May 15 and was then extended on May 24 for three more months. It is due to last until month-end.

Section 10 (1) of the Constitution says an SoE "may be further extended from

time to time for not more than three months at any one time, by a

resolution passed by both Houses of Parliament and supported

by the votes of not less than three-fifths of all the members of

each House."