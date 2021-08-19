Gadsby-Dolly heartened by students' overwhelming response to vaccine

Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy Shante Moore, left, and Chief Executive Officer of the America Chamber of Commerce T&T (AMCHAMTT) Nirad Tewarie hold the selfie frame for Chai'a Findlay after she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is not surprised by the overwhelming response from students to the Pfizer vaccine on the first day of the student vaccination drive.

There were long lines at all sites designated for the rollout of the Pfizer vaccination for children ages 12-18 on Wednesday.

The US donated 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago. The shipment arrived in the country last week.

Despite the bad weather, hundreds reportedly gathered, some accompanied by their parents, at all 14 vaccination sites for their first dose.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday via WhatsApp, Dr Gadsby-Dolly said, “I was not surprised, but heartened. These vaccines are literally protecting the future of TT. I hope to see all our young persons vaccinated and protected in the best way available at this time against covid19.”

Asked if any issues were raised with the ministry, she said, “The only challenges reported would have been a bit of a wait due to demand. More sites should be on by the weekend to increase capacity.”

Gadsby-Dolly accompanied her two children to the Port of Spain Costaatt Campus

vaccination site for their first dose.

As the country approaches the sixth month since the launch of the national vaccination programme, scores of people continue to turn out for the covid19 vaccines at sites across the country.

With the start of the student vaccination drive, families were seen coming to the sites together for second and first doses.

On Thursday, Newsday visited the Wallerfield racetrack drive-through vaccination site. There, many families arrived in groups of four to get the vaccine.

The media were not allowed near the site, but the security guard said the number of people coming for the vaccines has doubled over the past week. He said 1,400 was the highest number on any single day.

The Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines are being administered at the site.

Newsday understands that vaccinations there began two months ago and since then there have been no challenges of overcrowding, extremely long lines, or long waits for the vaccine.