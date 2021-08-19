CMO Parasram among UWI honorary graduands

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The University of the West Indies has announced its 2021 graduation ceremonies and honorary degrees.

Among the honorary graduates announced is Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram.

In a statement, UWI said it will present the honorary degrees to 14 eminent people at its 2021 graduation ceremonies for their “outstanding contributions to regional and international development.”

It said nominations from across UWI’s five campuses were approved by the University Council at its sitting on April 30.

“These 2021 graduates will join a list of over 450 honorary degree recipients conferred by the regional university since 1965.

“The UWI retains this annual tradition of the conferral of honorary degrees even as some of its graduations are expected to again be held virtually due to the covid19 pandemic, this time during the customary graduations season of October-November.”

It said a special convocation was permitted to confer an honorary doctor of science (DSc) degree on Dr Ruby Lake-Richards, one of the first 33 medical students who attended UWI. Now 99, she is also the first female UWI graduate from Antigua and Barbuda, the release said.

In September, it added another special convocation will be held for the conferral of a doctorate in law on Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, Governor-General of Barbados.

The 14 honorary graduands:

Dr George Mansoor (DSc)

Former cricketer Sir Andrew Montgomery Everton Roberts, Doctor of Laws (LLD)

Philanthropist George Willie, LLD

Musician Nicholas Brancker, Doctor of Letters, (DLitt)

Former cricketer Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge, LLD

Former cricketer Desmond Leo Haynes, LLD

Graduating at the St Augustine Campus are:

Musician Ray Anthony Holman, DLitt

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, DSc

Entrepreneur Sieunarine Persad Coosal, LLD

Attorney-at-law Lynette Seebaran-Suite, LLD

Graduating at the Mona Campus, Jamaica are:

Sport icon Shanee Atkinson, LLD

Philanthropist Gary ‘Butch’ Craig Hendrickson, LLD

Poet Linton Kwesi Johnson, DLitt

Cultural icon Oliver Adolphus Samuels, DLitt.