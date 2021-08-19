Chinapoo group gives out hampers
The Chinapoo Village Social Welfare Organisation of Morvant celebrated Emancipation Day by distributing 300 food hampers to the community.
With the UN Decade for People of African Descent 2015-2024 being in its focus, the organisation hosted two days of activities on July 31 and August 1 and paid tribute to the African ancestors.
The Chinapoo Village Social Welfare Organisation said in a media release that its programme "will positively impact our community, sharing the philosophy of socio-economic and psycho-cultural transformation of Morvant/Laventille, as well as raising awareness on the values of our heritage."
The organisation said Emancipation Day 2021 marked the beginning of its "Year of Light, Peace and Justice."
It said, "As a community-based organisation, promoted by dominant 'shakers and movers of the area,' we continue building a better quality of life for spiritual reconciliation and economic development at home and surrounding communities.
It thanked the National Lotteries Control Board and A One Pet & Argo Supplies for their support of its project.
Comments
"Chinapoo group gives out hampers"