Chinapoo group gives out hampers

Some of the hampers distributed by the Chinapoo Village Social Welfare Organisation of Morvant. -

The Chinapoo Village Social Welfare Organisation of Morvant celebrated Emancipation Day by distributing 300 food hampers to the community.

With the UN Decade for People of African Descent 2015-2024 being in its focus, the organisation hosted two days of activities on July 31 and August 1 and paid tribute to the African ancestors.

The Chinapoo Village Social Welfare Organisation said in a media release that its programme "will positively impact our community, sharing the philosophy of socio-economic and psycho-cultural transformation of Morvant/Laventille, as well as raising awareness on the values of our heritage."

The organisation said Emancipation Day 2021 marked the beginning of its "Year of Light, Peace and Justice."

It said, "As a community-based organisation, promoted by dominant 'shakers and movers of the area,' we continue building a better quality of life for spiritual reconciliation and economic development at home and surrounding communities.

It thanked the National Lotteries Control Board and A One Pet & Argo Supplies for their support of its project.