Angostura donates care packages to covid19 mass vaccination sites

Angostura’s CEO (Ag) Ian Forbes, centre, with president of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, Mukesh Ramsingh, left, and president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, Richie Sookhai at the Chambers’ vaccination drive held at Camden, Couva, on Ausut 15. Photo courtesy Angostura.

Angostura is donating over 2,000 covid19 care packages at the mass vaccination sites for people who have been vaccinated.

Packages were also distributed to Angostura’s fenceline communities of Morvant/Laventille through the Loveuntil Foundation and Chinapoo Police Youth Club. Other NGOs including the Heroes Foundation, the Autistic Society and the police Victims and Witness Support Unit also received packages to donate to families, a media release said.

Angostura’s acting CEO Ian Forbes said the company wants to be part of the solution and encourage people to get vaccinated.



"The company’s objective is to work with groups like the Supermarket Association, the Manufacturers' Association, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, American Chamber of Commerce, Couva Chamber of Commerce and Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce on the vaccination drive,” Forbes said in the release.

The sealed packages were distributed by an Angostura team which included Forbes and the executive manager – corporate services, Rahim Mohammed. The package consists of a bottle of Angostura hand sanitiser, a bottle of Lifebuoy antibacterial handwash and antibacterial wet wipes and five surgical masks.

Angostura also distributed its new carbonated soft drink, Angostura Chill – Lemon Lime and Bitters and Blood Orange and Bitters at the vaccination sites.

President of the TT Manufacturers’ Association Tricia Coosal said in the release, “We are greatly appreciative of the care packages that Angostura has distributed at the Divali Nagar site to those who have been vaccinated. Angostura is a great partner and continues to collaborate and work well with the TTMA. We continue to ask the population to get vaccinated; vaccinate to operate, vaccinate not just for yourself but for your loved ones as well.”

The Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president, Richie Sookhai, also commended Angostura's effort. President of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee also praised the company for its corporate social responsibility.

The company will also be donating care packages and Angostura Chill at vaccination sites for students in the coming weeks.