3,702 take Pfizer vaccine on 1st day

Parents took their kids to the Ato Boldon Vacination site in Couva to get the first jab of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Health Ministry said 3,702 people between the ages of 12 and 17 received their first dose of the WHO-approved Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

The ministry also said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at two additional sites on Friday. In a release, the ministry said the two new sites will be the Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas and the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah.

It also said the SWRHA will expand its vaccination programme to include the National Energy Skills Center (NESC) Campus in La Brea and the South West Regional Indoor Facility in Point Fortin. It said this will improve vaccine access in the Port Fortin area.

These two sites will be placed on a weekly rotational schedule. The NESC La Brea facility will continue until August 24, and the Point Fortin facility will run from August 25-31. The rotation will continue thereafter.

The SWRHA will operationalise the Penal PowerGen Site beginning Friday to serve its Penal/Debe/Siparia catchment area. The ministry said another site will be opened in Debe in the shortest possible time as resources become available.

The ministry said vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine in Tobago began on Thursday. This was reportedly due to the cancellation of an inter-island ferry service between Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday which would have delivered supplies to support the rollout of the vaccine.