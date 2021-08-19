13 new covid19 cases in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded 13 new covid19 cases.

This brings to 879 the number of active cases on the island.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll remains at 55.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 32 patients in state isolation, 543 in home isolation and four in ICU. Forty-four people have been discharged.

The division said to date 11,946 people have been tested for the virus. Of those, 1,931 tested positive. There are 1,297 recovered patients.

It said a total of 16,471 people have received the first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine and 11,698 people have had their second dose.