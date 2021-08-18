Windies fast bowler Jayden Seales on five-wicket haul:

TEENAGED fast bowler Jayden Seales is not getting carried away with the hype and fame after he became the youngest West Indian to get a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

The 19-year-old took five wickets for 55 runs in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, eclipsing the previous record, set by left-arm spinner Alfred Valentine, who, at age 20, captured 8/104 against England, at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 1950.

“It’s just trying to stay in the moment,” said Seales, during a Zoom media briefing on Tuesday. “I had a good performance, but I have to start from zero wickets in the next match if selected.”

The West Indies won the first Test on Sunday by one wicket. The second, and final Test, of the series, will begin this Friday in Jamaica.

“I’ll ride the fame and everything but, for me, it’s just to continue working on my game,” Seales noted. “I’m not the finished product. I know I could be better.”

Asked about his record-breaking feat, as well as his relationship with ex-captain Jason Holder, Seales responded, “It’s a privilege and I’m very happy. I think now, I’ll probably try to understand what went on. I’m just happy to break that record.”

He added, “From since New Zealand (tour last November and December), Jason took me under his wings. He would train with me and try to explain certain things to me. He would work with me on my batting, and he will speak to me on my bowling.” Seales, who was named as the Man of the Match for his figures of eight wickets for 125 runs, said he will rate his performance in the first Test as seven out of ten.

“I’m not someone who likes to go for a lot of runs,” said Seales. “I still think I could have been a little bit more economical.”

Seales’ parents Larry and Ann-Marie are two of his biggest fans.

“They both said they cried a little bit,” Seales pointed out. “They were very happy for me, getting my first five-wicket haul for the West Indies, in international cricket. With the batting, they said they couldn’t watch because they just wanted to hear that we (won) the game. They were very happy for me.”

Seales and Kemar Roach, who made an unbeaten 30, featured in an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 17 to guide the West Indies to their victory target of 168. Both Seales and Roach shared the new ball in both Pakistan’s innings.

About Roach’s impact on his career thus far, Seales said, “During training, I would go to him, look at what he’s doing and try (to) follow in his footsteps. Working with him has really helped me to improve my game as well.”

What was going through his mind when he went out to bat on Sunday? “Just to get Roach on strike,” he replied. “I trust my defence, I trust my batting, and I was very positive, calm, and eager to go out and bat. I wasn’t hoping we (lost) wickets for me to bat, but I was eager to get this victory for the West Indies.”

Seales acknowledged that his workload will be managed by the West Indies technical staff, headed by coach Phil Simmons.

“The coach has spoken to me, he said ‘he’s in charge of me now,” Seales said. “So, in terms of the amount of cricket that I’ll play, he would have a look over that. He’ll make sure I don’t overbowl in training.

“In games, the captain would always look after me,” he added. “He wouldn’t overwork me as the youngster in the team. The other bowlers would put up their hands in terms of workload. They’re just looking after me for now.”