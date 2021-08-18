Tsoiafatt Angus: No mandatory vaccination, it's a personal choice

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus. Photo courtesy THA.

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus does not support calls in some sectors for mandatory covid19 vaccinations.

But she believes people must be educated so that they can make informed decisions.

“It has to be personal choice. But the way to get people to make the personal choice is by consistently educating, educating, educating,” she said.

That was how to "find the solutions to help people to get to that point of acceptance.

"This is not the first pandemic. It is probably the most severe that we have had. We have seen it with HIV, H1N1, the structure is the same – educate, educate, educate.”

Tsoiafatt Angus gave her opinion in an interview with reporters after the launch of the IDA’s headquarters at the E&M Building, Scarborough, on Wednesday.

The event took the form of a prayer service featuring contributions from several religious leaders.

With a population of 60,000, Tobago's health sector wants to vaccinate about 45,000 people to achieve herd immunity on the island.

But despite several initiatives aimed at creating greater awareness of the importance of being vaccinated, there is still a high level of hesitancy.