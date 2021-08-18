Trinis, count your blessings

A firefighter battles a wildfire in California. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Trinis, let us give thanks that we are fortunate to be living in the beautiful twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago.

Recently we got news of the assassination of Haiti's President, then an earthquake killing over 1,200 people and injuring thousands there, followed by a storm. St Vincent's Prime Minister was hit on the head with a stone, and Barbados citizens are protesting in the streets against the covid19 vaccination.

There is disastrous flooding in Holland, Germany, Belgium and Japan. Wildfires have been burning for many weeks in California, Greece and Italy.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan and people are panicking, even trying to hold onto moving planes to flee their country.

So why are there so many violent crimes in TT? Let us soften our hearts and try to help and love each other, because the higher being has spared us from the disasters mentioned above. The soil is fertile here to plant and reap food to feed our country. We are lucky to have a good education system, and if we really want to work we can find a job.

Let us learn to live in harmony and open our hearts to the less fortunate and assist them in any way we can for the benefit of everyone in TT.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail