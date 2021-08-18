Trinidad and Tobago's Leah Bertrand faces the starter at World Under-20 Champs

In this June 21 file photo, Leah Bertrand(C), of Simplex, wins the women’s 100m, during Day 1 of the NAAA Olympic qualifiers, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEAH Bertrand will be the first athlete on the track for Trinidad and Tobago when the World Athletics Under-20 Championships begin in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday.

Bertrand, a 100-metre women’s sprinter, is part of a five-member team in Kenya. Shakeem McKay will run in the men’s 200m event and Dillon Leacock will participate in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Coach Antonia Burton and manager/covid19 liaison officer Bevon Lord will accompany the athletes.

Bertrand will run in heat five of the women’s 100m from 2.35 am (TT time). The first four in each of the five heats plus the next four fastest athletes will advance to the semifinals scheduled for 9.10 am.

On Thursday, Leacock will run in the men’s 400m hurdles heats from 2.25 am.

On Friday, McKay will be the last TT athlete to compete. His World Under-20 experience will begin at 4.40 am in the men’s 200m heats.

The meet was carded to start on Tuesday, but because of logistical challenges caused by covid19 it was delayed. It will still end on Sunday as originally scheduled.

TT have won 17 medals in the history of the event – eight gold, two silver and seven bronze.

TT did not win any medals at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships held in Tampere, Finland.