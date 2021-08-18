Trinidad and Tobago senior golf team to compete in Puerto Rico

Trinidad and Tobago golf team Chris McMillan (coach), from left, Zico Correia, Sol Joanni, Chris Richards Jnr, Liam Bryden (reserve), Jessel Mohammed, Jean Marc Chevrotiere, Michael Charles (manager), Shane Costelloe and Wayne Baptiste (president, TTGA) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s golf team will represent this country in the Hoerman Cup in Puerto Rico, from August 24-26.

A TT Golf Association (TTGA) media release said, “After a series of trials, the team of Shane Costelloe, Sol Joanni, Zico Correia, Jean Marc Chevrotiere, Chris Richards Jnr and Jessel Mohammed were selected. Reserves are Liam Bryden and Ethan Hill. The team is ably coached by Tobagonian Chris Mc Millan and managed by Michael Charles.”

The team leaves on Sunday for Puerto Rico. A practice round is scheduled for Monday, which will be followed by the tournament. The team returns to TT on August 27.

The TTGA is optimistic TT will be competitive.

“This is an experienced team and judging from the trials and subsequent practice sessions, we are well poised to have an excellent showing.”

A few juniors have been chosen to travel with the TT team. “It is noteworthy that three of the juniors who recently returned from the Caribbean Golf Association Junior Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic, Zico Correia, Jean Marc Chevrotiere and Chris Richards Jnr are also on this team. Their recent experience and success will augur well in the success of this team. The TTGA and by extension, the rest of TT wish this team the best of luck and all success.”