Trinidad and Tobago sailing community mourns young Travis Mathews

Sailor Travis Mathews, left, with his mother Shaheeda Ramjohn in happier times. - Photo courtesy Facebook

The national sailing community is mourning of 16-year-old sailor Travis Mathews. He died on Friday.

Mathews represented Trinidad and Tobago at two Caribbean Dinghy Championships in Antigua in 2018 and 2019. He also competed at the Optimist World Championships at the same venue in October 2019.

The former ASJA College, San Fernando student was also scheduled to participate at the Optimist World Championships in Italy last year but owing to the pandemic, he was unable to do so.

He was a member of Vessigny Vikings Sailing School and was an active member of three-time Olympic Laser class sailor Andrew Lewis’s many development programmes at the Vessigny Beach Facility.

In remembrance of Mathews’ contribution to sailing locally, the TT Sailing Academy posted an emotional tribute to its Facebook page.

“He was one of our young very promising sailors from Vessigny. Travis was a quiet, respectful and courteous teenager.

“Travis had a passion for sailing, he looked forward to the days when there was sailing and made every effort not to miss a race. He was a very talented and focused sailor and his passing is a great loss to the sport.

“The TT Yachting Association and the TT Youth Sailing School send their deepest sympathy to his mother Shaheeda, father Anthony Mathews, his entire family and the Vessigny Vikings sailors and coaches.”

The sailing academy said Mathews recently moved into the Laser 4.7 class and won this division at the National Championship held in February.

They also credited his mother for supporting all their events while serving as a volunteer on the dinghy start committee.

Vessigny Vikings administrator Betty Suite said Mathews was destined to be one of the nation’s upcoming talents on the water.

“He really looked forward to going to Italy to compete last year. It’s a big blow to the sailing community. He always spoke about going to Italy, but it never happened,” she said.

Before the closure of Petrotrin in 2018, Suite said, the club used the facility there to host sailing summer camps. Mathews sometimes helped out as a junior coach and mentor for younger sailors.

Suite recalled one particular experience she and Mathews shared.

“When I was the team manager in Antigua in 2019, both of us went into the town to do a little shopping. And he said he was looking for something special for his mom. And I thought that was so nice of him. We had a lot of fun that day,” she said.

Suite added that the club, TT Sailing Academy and Olympian Lewis are planning to host a small event in Mathews' memory. Plans are still being finalised, but they are determined to recognise the youngster for his commitment and contributions to sailing.