Trinbago Knight Riders launch film ahead of CPL title defence

In this September 10, 2020 file photo, Lendl Simmons (2L) and members of the Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

THE TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR), the reigning Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions, have released a 13-minute film, entitled We Are TKR, on Tuesday.

The film aims to give fans a chance to see the journey of the Trinidad and Tobago T20 franchise, since they were taken over by the Knight Riders group in 2015. The franchise, formerly known as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel, have a total of four CPL crowns, including the 2020 version, where they set the record for being the first team to win an unbeaten championship season.

The film features a number of people who were instrumental in the TKR's success, including co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, director Venky Mysore, captain Kieron Pollard and his predecessor Dwayne Bravo, the experienced trio of Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, New Zealand's batsman Colin Munro, present coach Brendon McCullum, and West Indies women cricketer Karishma Ramharack.

The 2021 CPL will take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts from August 26 to September 15.