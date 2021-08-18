Tobago students' covid19 vaccination postponed to Thursday

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. AP Photo.

Tobago’s vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 18 has been rescheduled.

The Pfizer vaccine geared towards facilitating the partial reopening of schools next month was expected to be rolled out from Wednesday.

But in a press release on Wednesday, the THA Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy said “owing to unforeseen circumstances”, the roll-out had been rescheduled. No reason was given.

The press release said the roll-out,which is being handled in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, will begin on Thursday.

Students of the Bishop’s High School and Speyside High School will get the first opportunity to take the jab. They will be followed by students of the Signal Hill Secondary School and Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School on Friday. On Monday, students of the Scarborough Secondary School, Harmon’s School of SDA and Goodwood Secondary will receive theirs.

Primary school students who are eligible for the vaccine will be directed to the secondary school closest to their school.

Parents were advised to register their child/children who are eligible for the vaccine at the schools they attend. It also said students must be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian or a relative who is authorised by the parent or guardian.

Parents must have a form of ID and the birth certificate of the child/ward.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only World Health Organization-approved vaccine for children 12 and over.