Tobago man charged with sexually touching his sister

A 26-year-old Tobago man was granted $80,000 bail with a surety after appearing before a Scarborough magistrate charged with one count of sexually touching his 15-year-old sister.

The accused, who is an athlete, pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on August 13.

He was subsequently ordered to have no communication with his sister and to stay 100 feet away from her.

He is expected to reappear in court on September 13.

According to a police report, between April 5 to 12 the girl was at home in her room when her brother entered and began having a conversation about massaging her body.

The girl told police her brother massaged her inner thighs then shifted her underwear and began massaging the outer area of her private parts.

WPC Parks, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), later charged the suspect.

The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Sgt Miller.