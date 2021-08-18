Tobago fisherman in court for sexual penetration of girl, 14

CHARGED: Dennis George, 34, of Pembroke, Tobago. - TTPS

A Tobago fisherman was granted $85,000 bail after appearing before a Scarborough magistrate on Wednesday charged with one count of sexually penetrating a 14-year-old girl.

Dennis George, 34, of Top Road, Pembroke, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor ordered him to stay 100 feet away from the girl’s home and from her school as part of his bail conditions.

He will reappear before the court on September 17.

He was charged by acting W/Cpl Clarke of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) on August 16 after police investigated a report made in June about the incident.

Police said on the night of June 2, the girl awoke and went to the kitchen on the ground floor of her home. She said a man led her to the back of the house, where the act is said to have occurred.

Police said the man regularly parked a stone’s throw away from the girl’s home, where he would usually fish.

The suspect was later arrested and charged.

The investigation was headed W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, with direct supervision by Sgt Miller of the Tobago CPU.