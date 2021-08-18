The children will set the parents free

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. AP Photo - Eric Draper

THE EDITOR: Children usually bow to peer pressure. How many children will therefore stand by and see their friends accepting the Pfizer vaccine when their parents shy away from reality? They are not going to enjoy friends telling them their parents must be stupid to not allow them to be vaccinated.

These children are cell phone/laptop educated individuals. They know and understand the information about covid19 and the delta variant. It is my view that loving parents who fear the covid19 vaccines will listen to their secondary schoolchildren rather than the Minister of Health. It is up to the teenagers to educate their parents that taking the vaccine is an important stepping stone to a better chance of lessening the chokehold of the out-of-control variants.

Will a son or daughter who is doing well in secondary school since age 12 be able to convince his/her parents that the Government is not trying to sell them any of the covid19 vaccines cat-in-bag? The possibility of a covid19-safer future lies in the school bags of the TT children. Vaccinating is the only available solution.

Parents must listen to what the children have to say and give them permission to take the Pfizer shot, the only vaccine suitable for young people.

Parents must try to remember the days of being trusting and fearless 12-year-olds once again. They must then take the vaccine after having allowed their children to be vaccinated.

The children will set the parents free of undue negativity regarding vaccinating. Common sense and book sense must be combined to give them a handle over covid19 and its variants.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin