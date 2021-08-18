Slow but steady stream of customers for east retailers

Busy sidewalks with shoppers in Tunapuna on Tuesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Businesses in Arima, Trincity Mall, Tunapuna, and Grand Bazaar were grateful to be back out to work on the second day of the reopening of non-essential retail stores despite the slow stream of customers.

On Tuesday, Newsday spoke with a few store owners and shoppers who all said they were happy for the reopening of the sector.

“It’s almost as if people couldn’t wait for retailers to open,” said Bryanna Khan, a worker at Wonderful World in Arima. She said there was a good flow of customers.

The store’s manager, who did not want to be named, said people needed essential items.

A woman buying shoes for her daughter in Payless Shoesource said her daughter joked, that morning, she could not remember what Arima looked like. She said she hadn’t bought shoes for her daughter in over a year, and she was long overdue for a new pair.

“Kids always outgrow these things,” she said.

Another store owner, who also requested anonymity, said Monday’s sales were very slow but was still happy the store was open to the public.

“It feels good to be able to fight up and see what could happen,” she said.

“The place is quiet; no customers. People are walking past, but not coming in. People don’t have the money to buy. They just came out to see if stores really open.”

Manager of clothing store 43 Broadway Apparel said she was grateful that many employees in the retail industry were able to get back their jobs despite the break.

“It’s been a rough three months,” she said.

“A lot of bills have piled up so now we have to struggle to make money to pay those bills.”

She said people are doing more window shopping because they are financially struggling.

In Trincity Mall, the manager of Miguel Moses said she and her staff were anxious to be out. She said there was not a lot of foot traffic, but she anticipated more customers on the weekend.

“There’s a season for everything. September is for school. After September, it will be more busy for us.”

A worker at The Gentleman’s Club, a kiosk in the mall, said the flow of customers was not as fast-paced as he had hoped for, but there were still many shoppers.

“It was an intermediate rush,” he said. “It’s bitter-sweet to be back out. A lot of places have closed down and others are still paying rent. But we have loyal customers and we’re still standing. It was good to see everyone.”

In Blugrass clothing store in Grand Bazaar, store manager Jason Campbell said sales had dropped a little on Tuesday compared to Monday, but that was to be expected.

He said the store, like many others, was offering discounts on items as an incentive to welcome customers back. The store offered a 20 per cent discount on certain items on Tuesday.