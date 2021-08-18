PSC can't confirm if Griffith is acting as commissioner

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. -

SHANE SUPERVILLE AND SEAN DOUGLAS

The Police Service Commission (PSC) could neither confirm nor deny on Tuesday that Gary Griffith has been appointed to act as Commissioner of Police.

Griffith’s term ended on Tuesday.

Senior police sources told Newsday he would act until the process to select a new commissioner was completed.

However, when contacted for confirmation, head of the PSC's public education unit Rae Ann Harper-Walters said, "I can't confirm anything and I don't have any information to share."

Earlier on Tuesday, Newsday sent an email to Harper-Walters asking whether the merit list of candidates for the post of commissioner was sent to the Office of the President.

She confirmed receipt of the email but did not give any answers.

Contacted for comment, former chairman of the PSC Nizam Mohammed said there was need for someone to hold the post of commissioner if even temporarily.

"You must have an acting commissioner. You must have a commissioner in charge whether he is holding the post substantively or whether he's acting. So if his term has come to an end, an acting police commissioner has to be appointed."

Asked if he was concerned over a possible delay in the forwarding of the list, Mohammed said, "One would expect in a process of important appointment that all the paperwork would have been done with due dispatch."

Newsday also tried to get confirmation at the sod-turning ceremony for the Desperadoes pan theatre at Nelson Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was approached as he was going to his SUV amid his security detail. Dr Rowley was asked if he was taking questions, but he replied, "No Sir, I've taken enough questions for the day."

Newsday approached Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and former national security minister Stuart Young who also declined comment.