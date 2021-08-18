Princes Town retailers happy with sales: ‘It was like Christmas’

It seemed like it was business as usual on Tuesday morning in Princes Town as people continued shopping after Monday’s full reopening of the retail sector.

Dianne Sieudath, who works at Detour's, told Newsday the turnout of customers, since the store’s reopening, made it feel like Christmas.

“Especially yesterday (Monday), the customer flow was very good…it was like Christmas inside here.

“I didn’t expect it because I thought people’s pockets may have been a bit tight. But it was very good for the first day and even today.”

She is relieved to be working again and is grateful that business is going well. But she is pleading with the public to follow the public health regulations and put safety first.

A worker at Toymart told Newsday, “Business has picked up a little since we have reopened, but things are still not that fully on track.

“Remember people were not working for a point in time and they have no money. So now that retail business have reopened, people may get work and get money to spend.”

While the store physically reopened on Monday, the worker said they did online sales during its closure which helped mitigate financial losses.

When Newsday visited the Princes Town Mall, it was a ghost town.

Three stores were still closed, and several spaces in the mall were up for rent.

Despite the mall’s quiet appearance, Little Expo worker Annie Mohammed told Newsday sales at her store were good.

“Since we reopened yesterday, shoppers came out because they badly needed sheets and stuff.

“They got their stuff, were really happy, and it’s nice to be back out.”

Still, Mohammed said sales are not at the level they were before covid19, but she is hopeful it will improve.

Santa’s the Hair and Wig King is also in that mall, but sales have not been as steady compared to Little Expo’s.

The store’s manager, Elizabeth George, told Newsday, “The sales a little slow, but eventually as everything proceeds it’ll get better.

“We know that when salons open (next Monday) they are going to come and get their products. So, we are hoping that the sales pick up.”