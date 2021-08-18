Positive response from children to Pfizer vaccine drive

Kayleigh Lawrence of the Maple Leaf International School remain calm as she receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Schoolchildren in north Trinidad turned out in the hundreds for their first shot of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine.

Despite heavy rain and street flooding, the children braved the weather with their parents on Wednesday morning to visit one of the 14 sites designated for this phase of the national vaccination programme.

Those aged 12-18 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. The drive began on Monday.

At the vaccination site at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian came to support two of her children as they took the shot. She told the media she didn’t have to convince them or offer any incentives for them to get the vaccine.

“I’m proud that their decision wasn’t based on videos on WhatsApp or social media. They did their research from the World Health Organization and the Chief Medical Officer (Roshan Parasram). These are the sources they trusted to get their info from.

“I’m really proud, because soon my entire family, excluding the toddler, would be vaccinated.

"That is the way forward. We want to return to normal, but we understand there will be a new normal.

She called on parents to do what is best for their children.

“Speak to your children. You’ll be surprised, they are very much aware of what’s going on.

"I’m happy the Prime Minister put our children first for the Pfizer vaccine and I look forward to seeing more parents coming out with their children.”

She said there was a good response by young people and she expects the numbers would grow during this week.

“I’m proud of young people. Often people underestimate young people and their common sense and what is happening today, if it is not proof that young people are very much aware, then I don’t know what is. Every time I see an anti-vax statement, it’s not coming from a young person, and hopefully, we'll get young people to get their parents and grandparents on board.”

She said the weather was children's biggest challenge reported to the ministry.

Newsday was told each site was allocated 500 vaccines.

Though there weren’t any long lines leading to the entrance at the National Academy for Performing Arts, scores of children were being processed inside the building.

US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Shante Moore was present at the site to observe the first day of the student vaccination drive.

The US donated the 305,370 Pfizer doses to TT a week ago.

Moore said he was excited to see so the positive response by children at the site.

“We all know how important for everyone to get vaccinated for us to fight the pandemic, to try to end it and get back to some degree of normalcy in our lives. It’s important that our children get vaccinated so that they could get back to school, we as parents could get back to work and support each other. More important we just need to do all we can’t protect each other.

“I know the challenges in TT and the challenges for children to study at home…Biden-Harris Administration has said that the US will serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the world. We know that to end this global pandemic, everyone has to do their part and all these parents bringing their children for vaccines are contributing to the fight against covid19. Getting kids back in school is important not only for education but for parents to get back to work and to restart the economy.”

At the Cosaatt Campus, Port of Spain site around noon there was no line or crowds. Newsday was told there were lines earlier.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh visited the site to observe operations.

Minister of Education was also at the site with her two children who both took their first dose of the vaccine.

Most of the children Newsday spoke to said they were nervous and were a bit hesitant, leading up to when Wednesday.

The parent described the event as a relief. One parent said he feels comforted that he and now his son has a better chance at fighting the virus.