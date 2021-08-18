PoS retailers report slower sales on second day of reopening

Manager of Payless ShoeSource on Frederick Street, Port of Spain Roseann Ramoutar helps customer Neisha Ali-Harrynarine while she buys her shoes on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

After a rush on Monday for the reopening of the retail sector, businesses in Port of Spain reported a slowing down of sales on Tuesday.

Three weeks ago, the Prime Minister announced the reopening of the sector on August 16 after it was shut down in early May during a surge of the covid19 virus across the country.

Hours into its reopening on Monday, small crowds gathered at footwear, clothing and jewellery stores. There were also long lines leading to the entrance of many stores.

After the rush, retailers told Newsday they were shocked to see how slow sales returned to on Tuesday.

Newsday visited several variety and retail stores at Long Circular Mall, St James; The Falls at Westmall and Starlight Shopping Plaza. Many customers told Newsday they weren't there to shop. Only a few said they visited the mall to pick up essential items.

One woman, who seen smelling body wash and sprays at Bed, Bath and Beyond at West Mall, told Newsday window shopping is a form of therapy for her.

“It’s good to be out, looking around and getting some exercise while being safe and following all the covid19 guidelines.

“While it’s important for us to be safe physically, it’s important that we do what we have to do – tend to the needs of our mental health.”

At other stores, Newsday was told the bad weather may have contributed to the number of customers.

Sales at Starlight Shopping Plaza were even slower, but there was more shopping activity at Long Circular Mall where retailers said they were almost convinced that sales would continue at a steady flow throughout the first week of reopening.

In St James, a worker at Carmen's variety store told Newsday they have been doing curbside pick-up to help boost sales.

She said, “There was a nice flow on Monday, but Tuesday was just different. People seemed like they just rushed to buy what they need on one day and then everyone went back in isolation the next day.

“We are hoping things would pick up around weekend or month-end. We also bear in mind people have no money.”