Pharmacy Board president shoots self in leg at QPS

Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman. Photo by Sureash Cholai

PRESIDENT OF THE Pharmacy Board Andrew Rahaman is recovering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

St Clair police are investigating a report that Rahaman accidentally shot himself on Tuesday night while trying to secure one of his guns.

Reports said around 7.45 pm on Tuesday, Rahaman, of Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, had just finished exercising around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

As he got into his car, parked opposite Queen’s Royal College, he tried to adjust one of two licensed guns, which was holstered and tucked on the right side of his pants waist.

The gun went off and Rahaman reported he felt a sharp pain in his right leg, which he saw was bleeding.

He drove himself to the St Clair Medical Centre for treatment.

Acting Cpl Arthur and a party of other police visited and interviewed several people, including medical staff, who confirmed Rahaman had a gunshot wound to his right leg/thigh.

Rahaman could not be interviewed at the time but is reportedly resting in a stable condition.

Police also took possession of the two Smith and Wesson pistols. They also took 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one spent shell, four magazines and a firearm user's licence booklet, which were all found inside his Honda car.

The car was towed to the St Clair Police Station and processed by crime scene investigators (CSI) PC Samaroo and WPC Joseph.

Arthur is continuing enquires.