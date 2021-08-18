Passenger charged with giving false information on TTravel Pass

Wendell Ince

A 40-year-old Trinidadian man who knowingly gave false information on his TTravel Pass and on entering Trinidad and Tobago has been granted $40,000 bail.

In a release, the police said Wendell Ince, who is also a German citizen, was charged under the Quarantine Act.

It said Ince said he would quarantine at the Kapok Hotel in St Clair, as he was entering TT as an unvaccinated passenger. But it said investigations revealed Ince had no confirmed booking at the hotel, even though he said he did.

The police said it was further alleged that Ince gave this false information on the TTravel Pass website on July 14 and to port health officials on July 17 at Piarco Airport when he entered Trinidad on a flight from Guyana.

Ince pleaded not guilty when he appeared virtually before the Arima Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to October 6.